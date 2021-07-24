REPORT: Big 12 Admins Considering Extra Revenue Shares for Texas, Oklahoma

Despite Oklahoma and Texas apparently being an all but "done deal" to make the move to the SEC, the Big 12 Conference is scrambling trying to find ways to convince the two schools to remain members of the conference.

In what seems like a desperate, last-ditch effort, Big 12 administrators have discussed the possibility of extra revenue shares to each Oklahoma and Texas in hopes of keeping them in the league, per a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. This doesn't seem ideal but at this point, the Big 12 is running out of options and is doing everything they can to make sure the future of the league isn't in question.

Extra revenue shares to the two schools that want to leave the conference seems like a bit of a slap in the face to the other eight institutions who did not flirt with the idea of moving to a new conference prior to this week's rumors. In my humble opinion, this is only going to further divide the Big 12 and if this were to go into place, you would start to see other members of the Big 12 share their frustrations and consider leaving the conference whether or not Texas and Oklahoma bolt to the SEC or not.

Should Oklahoma and Texas leave prior to the TV contract deal expires, each would be forced to pay up to $80 million to the Big 12.

