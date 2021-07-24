WV Native Ryan Switzer Gives Opinion on Which Conference WVU Should Join

Getting out of the Big 12 seems to be the best option for West Virginia at the moment.

Sooner or later, West Virginia is going to have to make a very tough decision on where it stands with the Big 12 Conference. After losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, the Big 12 will be forced to add new schools to the league if it wants to have any chance of existing.

With the biggest brands in the conference now gone, the league doesn't hold the same weight as it once did and the other remaining eight schools know it. This could be the perfect opportunity to get out of the Big 12 and land in a more reasonable conference like the ACC or maybe even the Big Ten.

West Virginia native and NFL receiver Ryan Switzer wants to see the Mountaineers in the ACC to regain some of those rivalries.

Switzer may have played his college football at the University of North Carolina but he grew up a big West Virginia fan and still is to this day, especially of the basketball team. He's been seen at court level of some of WVU's biggest games over the past few years. Swither being a UNC alum might have something to do with why he would like to see WVU in the ACC but it does seem like the best fit.

The ACC has passed up on West Virginia before but this time around, the Mountaineers should be in a much better position to be approved by its current members. Facilities are no longer an issue for WVU and they will be getting a school that is competitive in the three major sports; football, basketball, and baseball.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The Big 12 Conference is Set to Implode

The Real Reason Oklahoma Wants Out of the Big 12

Big 12 AD's Hold Meeting

Oklahoma and Texas Considering Leaving the Big 12

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.