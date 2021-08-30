August 30, 2021
Texas Names Starting Quarterback for Season Opener vs Louisiana

Steve Sarkisian has found his QB1.
The Steve Sarkisian era is set to begin in Austin this weekend when the Texas Longhorns open up their 2021 season by hosting Lousiana.

The biggest question mark surrounding the Longhorns has been who will be the replacement at quarterback for Sam Ehlinger? On Monday, Sarkisian announced that redshirt freshman Hudson Card will get the starting nod over junior Casey Thompson. However, Thompson is expected to see some playing time.

Card (6'2", 195 lbs) was a consensus four-star recruit and considered one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2020 recruiting class. He chose Texas over other offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and several others.

West Virginia will get their first look at Card when the Longhorns make the trip to Morgantown on November 20th. 

