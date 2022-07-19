REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma ADs Comment on Timeline to Leave Big 12 for SEC

UCLA and USC got the ball rolling with conference realignment this summer but it really all goes back to last year's move of Oklahoma and Texas announcing that they would be bolting the Big 12 in favor of the SEC in the near future.

There have been conflicting reports as to when the two schools are expected to join the SEC. When the initial news broke last summer, the general feeling around college athletics was that they would leave ahead of the expiration date in their current deal with the Big 12 which ends in the summer of 2025.

Recently, Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione told ESPN at the Texas High School Coaches' Association conference in San Antonio on Monday, that they plan to remain in the Big 12 for the remainder of their contract.

"Look, I know people are asking a lot of those questions and it's fair. There's a lot changing around us. If that facilitates a conversation that needs to take place about an earlier departure, then it does.

“I have said very consistently — I know my counterpart Chris Del Conte said the same thing, as have our presidents — that we informed the conference that we would leave after '25 and we plan on fulfilling our obligations and (doing) the honorable thing."

Texas AD Chris Del Conte didn't give as broad of an answer but echoed the same sentiment as Castiglione.

“We're in the Big 12," Del Conte told ESPN. "We're going to honor our commitments. Those things are all premature."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.