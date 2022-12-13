Texas Suspends Basketball Coach Chris Beard

Monday morning, Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault on a family/household member. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Beard was booked with a third degree charge.

Just under two hours before their game against Rice, the University of Texas announced that it has suspended coach Beard indefinitely, per school release.

"The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men's Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice. Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for tonight's game against Rice.'

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.