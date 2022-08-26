Skip to main content

WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities

Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.

The torch has officially been passed from Bob Bowlsby to Brett Yormark to lead the Big 12 Conference. Over the past few weeks, the new commissioner has been making his rounds to each of the Big 12 schools and on Thursday, he finally made it to Morgantown to check out the campus of West Virginia University.

Not only was he impressed by the beautiful facilities the Mountaineers have to offer its student-athletes, but he went as far as crowing WVU as the best.

"Your football facilities, are better than any one I've seen. This here, off the charts," he told AD Shane Lyons. "It dwarfs in some cases, some of the professional teams and leagues. It's amazing."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

QB controversy (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith + Will Grier Meet in Dallas Tonight with Jobs on the Line

By Schuyler Callihan
CJ Donaldson
Football

CJ Donaldson Has Become an Offensive Jack-of-All-Trades

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_15079912_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Walk Thru GameDay Show: WVU Football Season Preview + Record Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan
JT Daniels
Football

Daniels Named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

By Christopher Hall
Jordan Brewster
WVU Mens Soccer

Brewster, Thiesen Named to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_18781218_168388579_lowres
Football

Saints WR Kevin White Placed on Injured Reserve

By Schuyler Callihan
download (1)
Recruiting

2023 LB Amare Campbell Reveals College Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
QB controversy
Football

Between The Eers: 'There's Not Been a Final Decision' on QB1 for WVU

By Schuyler Callihan