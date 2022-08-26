WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities

The torch has officially been passed from Bob Bowlsby to Brett Yormark to lead the Big 12 Conference. Over the past few weeks, the new commissioner has been making his rounds to each of the Big 12 schools and on Thursday, he finally made it to Morgantown to check out the campus of West Virginia University.

Not only was he impressed by the beautiful facilities the Mountaineers have to offer its student-athletes, but he went as far as crowing WVU as the best.

"Your football facilities, are better than any one I've seen. This here, off the charts," he told AD Shane Lyons. "It dwarfs in some cases, some of the professional teams and leagues. It's amazing."

