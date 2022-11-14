WVU President E. Gordon Gee Gives Statement on Shane Lyons, Interim AD & Neal Brown

West Virginia is in the midst of another disappointing football season sitting at 4-6 and 2-5 in Big 12 Conference play in year four under head coach Neal Brown.

The downturn of the football program caused friction within the administration and let to the university parting ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons, who has held the role since 2016.

“I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”

In April of 2021, Lyons gave Neal Brown a two-year contract extension following the COVID-shortened season which saw the football team go 6-4 with a bowl win over Army. Since the extension, Brown has a record of 10-13 and is on the verge of his third losing season in four years.

Gee also announced on Monday that Rob Alsop, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, will serve as the interim AD.

“I am confident that Rob will lead and assist our coaches, student-athletes and staff during this turning point,” Gee said. “I also know that he will lay the pathways necessary for a new athletic director to make a seamless transition into the role.”

As for what this means for Neal Brown? Well, time will tell. Gee also shared his thoughts on the state of the football program.

“We are supporting Coach Neal Brown and our team as we complete our season over the next few weeks,” Gee said. “We are aware there are some deficiencies, but we have not given up on the coach and the team, and they have not given up on each other. The evaluation of the football program will be the first task of our new athletic director and no changes will be made until that review has been completed.”

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.