2021 WVU Football Spring Award Recipients

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the Mountaineers’ spring football player awards, as selected with input from the coaching staff and players, for outstanding performance during the 2021 practice.

Juice Award: Offense: Garrett Greene, Defense: Eddie Watkins Jr.

William Wotring - WVU Football

Love to Practice (Attitude) Award: Offense: Zach Frazier, Defense: Nicktroy Fortune, Special Teams: J.P. Hadley

Perfect Effort: Offense: Mike O’Laughlin, Defense: Edward Vesterinen

Outstanding Walk-On Award: Offense: Nick Malone, Tyler Connelly; Defense: Drew Joseph

Most Improved First-Year Player: Offense: Jordan White, Garrett Greene, Reese Smith; Defense: Lanell Carr, Jackie Matthews, Taurus Simmons

Most Improved Overall: Offense: Tony Mathis Jr., Parker Moorer; Defense: Akheem Mesidor, VanDarius Cowan

Scout Special Teams Award: Naim Muhammad

Most Productive Player: Offense: Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale; Defense: Dante Stills; Special Teams: Malachi Ruffin

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly