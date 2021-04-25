Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2021 WVU Football Spring Award Recipients

West Virginia announces the 2021 spring football player awards
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the Mountaineers’ spring football player awards, as selected with input from the coaching staff and players, for outstanding performance during the 2021 practice.

Juice Award: Offense: Garrett Greene, Defense: Eddie Watkins Jr.

Garrett Greene

Love to Practice (Attitude) Award: Offense: Zach Frazier, Defense: Nicktroy Fortune, Special Teams: J.P. Hadley

Perfect Effort: Offense: Mike O’Laughlin, Defense: Edward Vesterinen

Outstanding Walk-On Award: Offense: Nick Malone, Tyler Connelly; Defense: Drew Joseph

Most Improved First-Year Player: Offense: Jordan White, Garrett Greene, Reese Smith; Defense: Lanell Carr, Jackie Matthews, Taurus Simmons

Most Improved Overall: Offense: Tony Mathis Jr., Parker Moorer; Defense: Akheem Mesidor, VanDarius Cowan

Scout Special Teams Award: Naim Muhammad

Most Productive Player: Offense: Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale; Defense: Dante Stills; Special Teams: Malachi Ruffin

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown presents the 2021 Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award to walk-on receiver Graeson Malashevich.
Football

Graeson Malashevich Earns 2021 Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award

Garrett Greene
Football

2021 WVU Football Spring Award Recipients

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr looking for a crease during the 2021 Gold and Blue Spring Game
Football

2021 Iron Mountaineer Award Winners

IMG_1318
Baseball

West Virginia Falls to Kansas State 5-2

1rUo5x9I
Football

WATCH: Highlights of Gold-Blue Spring Game

TMrBXP4k
Football

Initial Reactions to WVU Spring Game

Zach Mesidor, Zach Frazier (54)
Football

RECAP: Gold Edges Blue in Annual WVU Spring Game

rTqIxRYQ
Football

Final Stats from WVU's Gold-Blue Spring Game