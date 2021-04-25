2021 WVU Football Spring Award Recipients
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the Mountaineers’ spring football player awards, as selected with input from the coaching staff and players, for outstanding performance during the 2021 practice.
Juice Award: Offense: Garrett Greene, Defense: Eddie Watkins Jr.
Love to Practice (Attitude) Award: Offense: Zach Frazier, Defense: Nicktroy Fortune, Special Teams: J.P. Hadley
Perfect Effort: Offense: Mike O’Laughlin, Defense: Edward Vesterinen
Outstanding Walk-On Award: Offense: Nick Malone, Tyler Connelly; Defense: Drew Joseph
Most Improved First-Year Player: Offense: Jordan White, Garrett Greene, Reese Smith; Defense: Lanell Carr, Jackie Matthews, Taurus Simmons
Most Improved Overall: Offense: Tony Mathis Jr., Parker Moorer; Defense: Akheem Mesidor, VanDarius Cowan
Scout Special Teams Award: Naim Muhammad
Most Productive Player: Offense: Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale; Defense: Dante Stills; Special Teams: Malachi Ruffin
