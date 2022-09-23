2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule
On Friday, the Big 12 Conference and West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons released the WVU men's basketball schedule.
Oct. 28 Bowling Green (charity exhibition) 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Nov. 7 Mount St. Mary’s 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Nov. 11 at Pitt TBD
Nov. 15 Morehead State 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Nov. 18 Penn 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Nov. 24 vs. Purdue # 10:00 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 25 vs. Gonzaga or Portland State # 9/11:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPNEWS
Nov. 27 vs. Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier # TBD. ABC/ESPN2/U
Dec. 3 at Xavier $ 6:30 p.m. FS1
Dec. 7 Navy 7:00 p.m. ESPNU
Dec. 10 UAB 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Dec. 18 Buffalo 5:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Dec. 22 Stony Brook 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Dec. 31 at Kansas State * TBD ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now
Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State * 7:00 p.m. ESPNU
Jan. 7 Kansas * 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Jan. 11 Baylor * 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Jan. 14 at Oklahoma * Noon ESPN2
Jan. 18 TCU * 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Jan. 21 Texas * 6:00 p.m. ESPN/2/U
25 at Texas Tech * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2/U
St Jan. 28 Auburn + TBD ESPN/2/U
Tues Jan. 31 at TCU * 9:00 p.m. ESPNU
Sat Feb. 4 Oklahoma * 8:00 p.m. ESPN2/U
Wed Feb. 8 Iowa State * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2/U
Sat Feb. 11 at Texas * Noon ESPN/2/U
Mon Feb. 13 at Baylor * 9:00 p.m. ESPN/2
Sat Feb. 18 Texas Tech * Noon ESPN/2/U
Mon Feb. 20 Oklahoma State * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2
Sat Feb. 25 at Kansas * 4:00 p.m. ESPN/2
Mon Feb. 27 at Iowa State * 9:00 p.m. ESPN/2
Sat Mar. 4 Kansas State * 2:00 p.m. Big 12 Now
Wed- Sat Mar. 8-11 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship TBD ESPN/2/U
