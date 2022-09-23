Skip to main content

2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule

The Big 12 and WVU released the 2022-23 Mountaineer men's basketball schedule

On Friday, the Big 12 Conference and West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons released the WVU men's basketball schedule. 

2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule 

Oct. 28 Bowling Green (charity exhibition) 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 7 Mount St. Mary’s 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 11 at Pitt TBD

Nov. 15 Morehead State 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 18 Penn 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Nov. 24 vs. Purdue # 10:00 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 25 vs. Gonzaga or Portland State # 9/11:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPNEWS

Nov. 27 vs. Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier # TBD. ABC/ESPN2/U

Dec. 3 at Xavier $ 6:30 p.m. FS1

Dec. 7 Navy 7:00 p.m. ESPNU

Dec. 10 UAB 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Dec. 18 Buffalo 5:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Dec. 22 Stony Brook 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Dec. 31 at Kansas State * TBD ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now

Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State * 7:00 p.m. ESPNU

Jan. 7 Kansas * 6:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Jan. 11 Baylor * 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jan. 14 at Oklahoma * Noon ESPN2

Jan. 18 TCU * 7:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Jan. 21 Texas * 6:00 p.m. ESPN/2/U

25 at Texas Tech * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2/U

St Jan. 28 Auburn + TBD ESPN/2/U

Tues Jan. 31 at TCU * 9:00 p.m. ESPNU

Sat Feb. 4 Oklahoma * 8:00 p.m. ESPN2/U

Wed Feb. 8 Iowa State * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2/U

Sat Feb. 11 at Texas * Noon ESPN/2/U

Mon Feb. 13 at Baylor * 9:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Sat Feb. 18 Texas Tech * Noon ESPN/2/U

Mon Feb. 20 Oklahoma State * 7:00 p.m. ESPN2

Sat Feb. 25 at Kansas * 4:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Mon Feb. 27 at Iowa State * 9:00 p.m. ESPN/2

Sat Mar. 4 Kansas State * 2:00 p.m. Big 12 Now

Wed- Sat Mar. 8-11 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship TBD ESPN/2/U 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Sept 22 Kaden Prather Presser
Football

WATCH: Kaden Prather Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Sept 22 JT Daniels Presser
Football

WATCH: JT Daniels Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Sept 22 Jordan Jefferson Presser
Football

WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
WVU Postgame Show
Football

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Buries Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19092988_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Win Over Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) runs the ball between Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (25) at Lane Stadium.
Football

West Virginia Downs Hokies, Bring Home Black Diamond Trophy

By Christopher Hall
DSC_8998
Football

WVU Football Three-Week Recap Video

By Julia Mellett