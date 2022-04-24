2022 Iron Mountaineer Award Winners

During halftime of the annual Gold and Spring Game, Assistant Athletics Director, and strength and conditioning coach, Mike Joseph, along with head coach Neal Brown, presented the 2022 Iron Mountaineer awards. West Virginia University football players Zach Frazier, Jared Bartlett, Graeson Malashevich and Doug Nester were named the recipients of the 2022 Iron Mountaineer Award, presented to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.

Since 1996, 76 players have been tabbed with Iron Mountaineer distinction, including 15 who have earned the award more than once, including Frazier and Malashevich.

Frazier has started every game since his arrival in Morgantown, earning Freshman All-American status by multiple publications is a junior All-America offensive lineman, Bartlett is a redshirt junior bandit, Malashevich is a redshirt junior receiver and Nester is a redshirt junior offensive lineman.

The winners are the best in the testing at the conclusion of winter conditioning, measuring the broad jump, vertical jump, bench, squat, power clean lift, 225 bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three cone, 60-yard shuttle and the 10/20-yard sprint. The winners are selected from three groups: FB/TE/LB/SP, QB/RB/WR/DB and OL/DL. The top performers in each category are selected by their teammates.

The distinctive award is a 6.2-pound coal statue made entirely of native West Virginian natural resources: coal, wood and natural wood stain. One permanent Iron Mountaineer with the names of all winners is on display in the WVU strength and conditioning complex.

Iron Mountaineers Award Winners

2021 – Leddie Brown, Zach Frazier, Graeson Malashevich, Tony Mathis Jr., Scottie Young Jr.

2020 - Dante Bonamico, Noah Guzman, James Gmiter and Bryce Ford-Wheaton

2019 – Josh Chandler-Semedo, Reese Donahue, Colton McKivitz, Alec Sinkfield

2018 – Gary Jennings Jr., Colton McKivitz, David Sills V, Dylan Tonkery

2017 – David Long Jr., Jon Lewis, 90Elijah Wellman

2016 – Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Daikiel Shorts Jr., Elijah Wellman

2015 – Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Tyler Orlosky

2014 – Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley

2013 – Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke

2012 – Jeff Braun, Will Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redman

2011 – Will Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy

2010 – Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Keith Tandy

2009 – Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams

2008 – Zac Cooper, J.T. Thomas, Sowers

2007 – Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud

2006 – Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton

2005 – Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson

2004 – Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello

2003 – Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig

2002 Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo

2001 – David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett

2000 – Avon Cobourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmonds, Antwan Lake

1999 – Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy

1998 – Tanner Russell, Boo Sensabaugh, Eric de Groh, Shawn Foreman

1997 – Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe

1996 – Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly