2022 Iron Mountaineer Award Winners
During halftime of the annual Gold and Spring Game, Assistant Athletics Director, and strength and conditioning coach, Mike Joseph, along with head coach Neal Brown, presented the 2022 Iron Mountaineer awards. West Virginia University football players Zach Frazier, Jared Bartlett, Graeson Malashevich and Doug Nester were named the recipients of the 2022 Iron Mountaineer Award, presented to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.
Since 1996, 76 players have been tabbed with Iron Mountaineer distinction, including 15 who have earned the award more than once, including Frazier and Malashevich.
Frazier has started every game since his arrival in Morgantown, earning Freshman All-American status by multiple publications is a junior All-America offensive lineman, Bartlett is a redshirt junior bandit, Malashevich is a redshirt junior receiver and Nester is a redshirt junior offensive lineman.
The winners are the best in the testing at the conclusion of winter conditioning, measuring the broad jump, vertical jump, bench, squat, power clean lift, 225 bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three cone, 60-yard shuttle and the 10/20-yard sprint. The winners are selected from three groups: FB/TE/LB/SP, QB/RB/WR/DB and OL/DL. The top performers in each category are selected by their teammates.
The distinctive award is a 6.2-pound coal statue made entirely of native West Virginian natural resources: coal, wood and natural wood stain. One permanent Iron Mountaineer with the names of all winners is on display in the WVU strength and conditioning complex.
Iron Mountaineers Award Winners
2021 – Leddie Brown, Zach Frazier, Graeson Malashevich, Tony Mathis Jr., Scottie Young Jr.
2020 - Dante Bonamico, Noah Guzman, James Gmiter and Bryce Ford-Wheaton
2019 – Josh Chandler-Semedo, Reese Donahue, Colton McKivitz, Alec Sinkfield
2018 – Gary Jennings Jr., Colton McKivitz, David Sills V, Dylan Tonkery
2017 – David Long Jr., Jon Lewis, 90Elijah Wellman
2016 – Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Daikiel Shorts Jr., Elijah Wellman
2015 – Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Tyler Orlosky
2014 – Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley
2013 – Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke
2012 – Jeff Braun, Will Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redman
2011 – Will Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy

2010 – Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Keith Tandy
2009 – Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams
2008 – Zac Cooper, J.T. Thomas, Sowers
2007 – Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud
2006 – Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton
2005 – Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson
2004 – Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello
2003 – Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig
2002 Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo
2001 – David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett
2000 – Avon Cobourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmonds, Antwan Lake
1999 – Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy
1998 – Tanner Russell, Boo Sensabaugh, Eric de Groh, Shawn Foreman
1997 – Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe
1996 – Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.
