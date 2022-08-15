3 Big 12 Schools Ranked Inside the 2022 Preseason AP Poll

On Monday, the Associated Press released its 2022 Preseason Top 25 with Alabama taking the top spot followed by Ohio State, Georgia Clemson and Notre Dame.

The AP Top 25 features three Big 12 teams, all sitting within the top 12. Oklahoma is the highest ranked member at ninth, then Baylor at No. 10 and Oklahoma State rounds out the conference at No. 12.

West Virginia will meet four opponents ranked within the top 25, all three Big 12 schools and the season opener in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl on September 1st versus the 17th-ranked Pitt Panthers.

2022 Preseason AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pitt

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22 Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

