3 Big 12 Schools Ranked Inside the 2022 Preseason AP Poll
On Monday, the Associated Press released its 2022 Preseason Top 25 with Alabama taking the top spot followed by Ohio State, Georgia Clemson and Notre Dame.
The AP Top 25 features three Big 12 teams, all sitting within the top 12. Oklahoma is the highest ranked member at ninth, then Baylor at No. 10 and Oklahoma State rounds out the conference at No. 12.
West Virginia will meet four opponents ranked within the top 25, all three Big 12 schools and the season opener in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl on September 1st versus the 17th-ranked Pitt Panthers.
2022 Preseason AP Poll
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Utah
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Oklahoma State
13. NC State
14. USC
15. Michigan State
16. Miami
17. Pitt
18. Wisconsin
19. Arkansas
20. Kentucky
21. Ole Miss
22 Wake Forest
23. Cincinnati
24. Houston
25. BYU
