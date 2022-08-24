4 Mountaineers Named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

On Wednesday, defensive lineman Dante Stills, quarterback JT Daniels and receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James were named to the Reese's 2023 Senior Bowl Watch List.

Dante Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection. Stills has accumulated 111 tackles, 43.5 TFL's, 19.0 sacks and an interception.

Sam James bounced back in 2021, registering 507 yards on 42 receptions and a career-best five touchdowns on the season. For his career, he's hauled in 144 passes for 1,486 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton had 42 receptions for 575 yards and three touchdowns. Wheaton has 1,192 yards for his career on 81 receptions.

JT Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC where, as a true freshman, he threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns, completing 59.5% of his passes in 11 games with the Trojans.

Newly hired WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was brought into USC as OC Daniels sophomore season. He tossed for 215 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 season opener versus Fresno State before suffering a season-ending in the second quarter.

The Irvine, California native has thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career.

