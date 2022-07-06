4 Mountaineers Placed on the 2022 Preseason All Big 12 Team
On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2022 All-Big 12 Football Team as voted on by the media, featuring four West Virginia University Mountaineers; center Zach Frazier, kicker Casey Legg, defensive lineman Dante Stills, and defensive back Charles Woods.
Frazier anchored the Mountaineers offensive line last season. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games and earned a 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team selection.
Legg went 19-23 last season and hit all 35 extra points, earning 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week following a three-field goal evening against TCU where he hit from distances of 28, 39 and 47 yards.
Woods tallied 31 tackles, including 22 solo stops, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 2021 while earning Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week and WVU Defensive Player of the Week: TCU.
Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.
2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, 6-0, 221, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.
Defensive Player of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DL, 6-4, 255, Jr., Kansas City, Mo.
Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 205, R-Jr., Mililani, Hawaii
Offense
QB Spencer Sanders Oklahoma State
RB Deuce Vaughn Kansas State
RB Bijan Robinson Texas
FB Jared Rus Iowa State
WR Xavier Hutchinson
WR Quentin Johnston
WR Xavier Worthy
TE Ben Sims Baylor
OL Connor Galvin Baylor
OL Jacob Gall Baylor
OL Trevor Downing Iowa State
OL Cooper Beebe Kansas State
OL Zach Frazier West Virginia
PK Casey Legg West Virginia
KR/PR Malik Knowles Kansas State
Defense
DL Siaki Ika Baylor
DL Will McDonald IV Iowa State
DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State
DL Collin Oliver Oklahoma State
DL Dante Stills West Virginia
LB Dillon Doyle Baylor
LB Daniel Green Kansas State
LB DeMarvion Overshown
DB Kenny Logan Jr. Kansas.
DB Julius Brents Kansas State.
DB Jason Taylor II Oklahoma State
DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
DB Charles Woods West Virginia
P Michael Turk Oklahoma
