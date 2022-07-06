4 Mountaineers Placed on the 2022 Preseason All Big 12 Team

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2022 All-Big 12 Football Team as voted on by the media, featuring four West Virginia University Mountaineers; center Zach Frazier, kicker Casey Legg, defensive lineman Dante Stills, and defensive back Charles Woods.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) gives a high five to fans prior to their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Frazier anchored the Mountaineers offensive line last season. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games and earned a 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team selection.

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Legg went 19-23 last season and hit all 35 extra points, earning 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week following a three-field goal evening against TCU where he hit from distances of 28, 39 and 47 yards.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Charles Woods (29) dives to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Woods tallied 31 tackles, including 22 solo stops, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 2021 while earning Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week and WVU Defensive Player of the Week: TCU.

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) rushes Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (15) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.

2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, 6-0, 221, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

Defensive Player of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DL, 6-4, 255, Jr., Kansas City, Mo.

Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 205, R-Jr., Mililani, Hawaii

Offense

QB Spencer Sanders Oklahoma State

RB Deuce Vaughn Kansas State

RB Bijan Robinson Texas

FB Jared Rus Iowa State

WR Xavier Hutchinson

WR Quentin Johnston

WR Xavier Worthy

TE Ben Sims Baylor

OL Connor Galvin Baylor

OL Jacob Gall Baylor

OL Trevor Downing Iowa State

OL Cooper Beebe Kansas State

OL Zach Frazier West Virginia

PK Casey Legg West Virginia

KR/PR Malik Knowles Kansas State

Defense

DL Siaki Ika Baylor

DL Will McDonald IV Iowa State

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State

DL Collin Oliver Oklahoma State

DL Dante Stills West Virginia

LB Dillon Doyle Baylor

LB Daniel Green Kansas State

LB DeMarvion Overshown

DB Kenny Logan Jr. Kansas.

DB Julius Brents Kansas State.

DB Jason Taylor II Oklahoma State

DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

DB Charles Woods West Virginia

P Michael Turk Oklahoma

