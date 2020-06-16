76% of Fans Say They Will Attend WVU Games This Fall Despite Pandemic

Yesterday, we polled Mountaineer fans on whether or not they still plan to attend games this fall with the virus still very much active. 76% of fans voted that they will attend games, while 24% voted no and will watch the games from home.

Over the last week or so, we have seen many football teams report that a player or set of players had tested positive for COVID-19. West Virginia has already reported one player has tested positive and will be self-quarantined for 14 days.

Last month, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons talked about what the college football season may look like in terms of fan attendance.

“Obviously, there's a lot of questions - a lot of unanswered questions as we go through this. I think it's too early to determine here in Morgantown,” said Lyons. “Have we had these conversations? Yes. April Messerly, who runs my event management staff, is obviously working on this daily. We don't know what that number is. I mean hopefully, we're 60,000, but realistically, I don't think we're going to be there, so we have different models that's going out. I think the important part is, that season ticket holders, those who purchase it, they're going to have first priority. So, if we're at a 50% capacity like you mentioned Iowa State, that first go of people that's going to be allowed in the stadium are those who are season ticket holders. We're going to take care of those first along with our students that we get to that capacity first.”

As of today, there is still no set plan as to how many fans will be allowed to attend games at Mountaineer Field as it is a fluid situation. Plans will change by the days, weeks, and months leading up to kickoff.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.