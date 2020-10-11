A Look Around the Big 12: A Red River Thriller, Wildcats Hang On and Iowa State Slows Red Raiders

We look at the games around the Big 12 Conference in week three of the conference schedule. West Virginia, Kansas, Baylor, and Oklahoma State were all idle this week.

Oklahoma 53 Texas 45

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

The game of the day goes to the Red River Rivalry after it took four overtimes for the Oklahoma Sooners to walk away with their first Big 12 Conference win of the season.

Oklahoma and Texas went into halftime tied at 17 before the Sooners took a two-touchdown advantage into the fourth quarter. However, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the Longhorns on two touchdown drives in the final five minutes to take the game into overtime.

Texas and Oklahoma traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes before Oklahoma blocked the Longhorns field goal in the first possession of the third overtime. The Sooners played for a field goal after picking up a first down, moving the ball over to midfield on a quarterback keeper, but kicker Gabe Brkic hooked it left from 31 yards out as the game went into the fourth and final overtime.

On the second play of overtime number four, Sooner receiver Drake Stoops found a crease over the middle of the field, and Rattler delivered a strike for the 25-yard pitch and catch, then the Oklahoma defense sealed it with an interception as the Sooners stay alive for a Big 12 Conference title.

Kansas State 21 TCU 14

Points were tough to come by in Ft Worth as the Kansas State Wildcats outlasted the Texas Christian Horned Frogs 21-14 Saturday evening.

Kansas State defensive back AJ Parker’s 37-yard interception for a touchdown late in the third quarter was the difference as TCU edged the Wildcats in every offensive statistical category.

TCU did work the ball to midfield in the final minute of play and got a last heave towards the endzone as time expired, but a host of Wildcat defenders knocked the ball away.

Iowa State 31 Texas Tech 15

The Iowa State Cyclones cruised to a 31-15 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders to improve to 3-0 in conference play.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 302 yards (32-43) and two touchdowns, and running back, Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns, guiding the offense to 516 total yards.

The Cyclone defense held a Red Raider offense that was averaging 489.7 total yards and 37.3 points per game to just 270 yards and 15 points.

Big 12 Conference Standings (conference, overall)

t-1. Iowa State 3-0, 3-1

t-1. Kansas State 3-0, 3-1

3. Oklahoma State 2-0, 3-0

4. West Virginia, 1-1, 2-1

5. Baylor 1-1, 1-1

t-6. Oklahoma 1-2, 2-2

t-6.TCU 1-2, 1-2

8. Texas 1-2, 2-2

9. Kansas 0-2, 0-3

10. Texas Tech 0-3, 1-3

