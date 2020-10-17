A Quick Look at Kansas Acting Head Coach Joshua Eargle

West Virginia welcomes the Kansas Jayhawks to Mountaineer Field in a nationally televised game on Fox with kickoff slated for noon.

Kansas head coach Les Miles tested for COVID-19 last week. Although he fulfilled the 10-day isolation window, he will not be making the trip to Morgantown, stating, "there is too much still unknown about this virus for me to feel 100 percent confident that I won’t transmit it to someone who comes into close contact with me on the team charter, hotel or at the game Saturday."

Miles announced Friday that recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Joshua Eargle would take over head coaching duties this Saturday.

Austin Peay State University s offensive line coach Joshua Eargle speaks to a player during a scrimmage at Fortera Stadium Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Clarksville, Tenn. Courtney Pedroza, Courtney Pedroza/The Leaf-Chronicle

Eargle began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss from 2003-04. He picked up his first Power Five job in 2009 as quality control with the LSU Tigers.

In 2013, Eargle turned around a struggling East Texas Baptist University program and won the American Southwest Conference Championship in his third season with a 7-3 record, including a 4-1 mark in league play and achieved its first national ranking since 2004. For his efforts, Eargle was named the ASC Coach of the Year in 2015 and produced five All-Americans and 30 all-conference players, including quarterback Josh Warbington and running back Kendall Roberson, posted back-to-back All-American campaigns in 2014-15.

Turning around a struggling program was one reason Miles brought in Eargle as part of his original staff as a senior analyst last year.

2020-Current - Kansas Assistant Coach-Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator

2019 - Kansas Senior Analyst

2016-18 - Austin Peay Offensive Coordinator

2013-15 - East Texas Baptist

2012 - Southeastern Oklahoma State Defensive Coordinator

2011 - Hallsville HS (Texas) Defensive Coordinator

2010 - Arkansas-Monticello Offensive Coordinator

2009 - LSU Quality Control

2007-08 - Nicholls State Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator

2006 - Southern Miss Quality Control

2005 - Oachita Baptist Offensive Line

2003-04 - Southern Miss Graduate Assistant

