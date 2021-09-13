September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

A Quick Look at No. 15 Virginia Tech

The Hokies make their first trip to Morgantown since 2005.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies Saturday with kickoff set at noon and broadcasting on FS1. 

SeasonSummary_2021_FB_VT

Virginia Tech is 2-0 on the season with wins over, then No. 10 North Carolina in the season opener, and after leading 14-7 at the half against Middle Tennessee State last week but pulled away in the second half with a 35-14 victory. 

The Hokies are led by redshirt junior quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Coming from the west coast, he originally committed to Oregon. He made seven appearances, including five starts as a true freshman, completing 44-77 for 330 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns before transferring to Virginia Tech after making five appearances as a sophomore. 

Since arriving at Virginia Tech, He’s 5-1 all-time as the Hokie starter. He’s 26-43 for 311 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception through the first two games of the season. He also leads the team in rushing with 94 yards. However, in nine appearances as the Hokies signal-caller, he has only eclipsed the 200 yards through the air once – it came in the 2020 season finale in the 33-15 win over in-state rival Virginia.

The Hokies have a tough duo in the backfield, with Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear combining for 149 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Blackshear, a transfer from Rutgers, has rushed for over 100 yards three times in his career – all three coming in a Rutgers uniform. However, he is second on the team in receiving with 71 yards on four receptions.

Junior receiver Tre Turners has a team-leading eight receptions for 131 yards. He has hit the century mark twice in his career, both in the 2019 season, including career highs in receptions (7) and yards (134) in the 39-30 loss to Virginia.

Defensively, the Hokies are allowing 351. 5 total yards per game and only allowing an average of 12.0 points per game. They’re also getting to the quarterback ranking ninth in the country in sacks with nine - six of those went against North Carolina in the season opener.

West Virginia is 28-22-1 all-time versus Virginia Tech. However, the Hokies have won 10 out of the last 13 meetings and currently hold a three-game winning streak over the Mountaineers. This is the first meeting in Morgantown between the two programs since 2005. The Hokies won that matchup 34-17.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jalen Holston (0) celebrates with wide receiver Tr Turner (11) after a touchdown against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the third quarter at Lane Stadium
Football

A Quick Look at No. 15 Virginia Tech

USATSI_16733635_168388579_lowres
Football

The Best Way to Handle the WVU QB Situation

USATSI_13538845_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU @ Oklahoma Kickoff Time Announced

USATSI_16733638_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Quotes from Win Over LIU

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Top 25 Coaches Poll - Week 3

USATSI_16734830_168388579_lowres
Football

Vegas Releases Odds for WVU vs Virginia Tech

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs for a touchdown against the Long Island Sharks during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Gives Insight on Garrett Greene's Development

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) fumbles the ball on a hit by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Kyzir White's Forced Fumble Sets up Game-Winner