A Reunion at Acrisure for WVU and Pitt's Rosters

When the West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 17 Pitt Panthers meet for the first time in 11 years, this group of players will have more connection to each other than to the history of this match-up itself.

WVU head coach Neal Brown and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi are 14 years apart in age. Tomorrow's season opener will mark the first time these two coaches have been pitted against each other. A jaunt through the assistant coaches' bios brings up a significantly more extensive history.

College football coaching is a tiny ecosystem of its own. Every once in a while, coaching paths overlap. This game puts a twist on that. These coordinators met each other decades ago, when WVU OC Graham Harrell was 17 years old. Pitt DC Randy Bates recruited Harrell to Louisiana Tech in 2005. Harrell, who opted for Texas Tech, will now face off against the man he could have spent four seasons working with.

“I know Graham,” Bates said in a press conference. “I recruited him out of high school. I know he’s a fantastic coach. His dad was a fantastic coach. I know he’ll have [the WVU offense] ready to go.”

Pitt OC Frank Cignetti Jr. is also a household name for an older generation of West Virginia fans. The Cignetti family has been connected to Morgantown and Pittsburgh for decades; Frank Cignetti Sr., coached the Mountaineers from 1976-79, and Frank Jr. grew up around Pitt and WVU sports.

Only 75 miles separate the two campuses. Recruiting in the surrounding area, specifically the DMV, has historically been a tactic of both coaching staffs, dating back past the Cignetti era.

One Maryland high school in particular is contributing to both of these 2022 rosters in a huge way.

Hyattsville, Md.'s DeMatha Catholic High School has produced WVU OL Jordan White and SPEAR Naim Muhammad, as well as Pitt's DB Judson Tallandier II, DL John Morgan III, WR Jaden Bradley, LB Myles Canton, and OL Marcus Minor.

Furthermore, White and Minor were both on the Stags' offensive line at the same time, and Muhammad and Tallandier II played in the Stags' backfield and graduated together.

"I actually have a few teammates over there, so the rivalry has already started since they've been there," White said. "I've known we were going to play [Pitt] for about five months now. Once that dropped, I was already on it. We're just looking to go 1-0 for this game here."

The DMV connections continue as well. Germantown, Md.'s Northwest High School adds three alumni to tomorrow's action. WVU transfer CB Wesley McCormick and Pitt's DB A.J. Woods and DL Deandre Jules all played together for the Jaguars. McCormick and Woods helped the Jaguar backfield, while Jules blocked ahead of them for head coach Mike Neubeiser. McCormick and Woods were also selected to the Maryland Team Big 33 Football Classic, which showcases elite talent in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Add Western Pennsylvania ties, and these rosters blend even more. Bethel Park High School produced WVU OL James Gmiter and Pitt DB Jehvonn Lewis; in high school, Lewis spent time at both running back and defensive back, so Gmiter had a role in helping a freshman Lewis up the field for a season in 2017.

Border state Ohio also joins the roster party with a recent push from Massillon, Oh.'s Massillon High School. Pitt OL Terrence Moore and WVU CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp played together for the former's father, head coach Nate Moore. The two graduated together, and Wilson-Lamp's offensive use at wide receiver even placed them on the same side of the ball.

Now... everything has changed.

All of these high school teammates are foes, and there's more on the line than a state championship. Tomorrow's action will crown the Mason-Dixon Line's best.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett