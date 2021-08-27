A Trio of Mountaineers Appear on the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board

On Friday, the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl released its Big Board featuring 500 of the best college football players from around the county, including West Virginia running back Leddie Brown and defensive linemen Dante Stills and Daryl Middleton.

Founded in 2012, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers, and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected to be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review the tape.

Leddie Brown averaged 101 yards per game on the ground last season with nine rushing touchdowns and broke the 1,000-yard mark in just 10 games - the first Mountaineer to go over 1,000 yards since 2017.

Dante Stills had a team-leading 10.5 tackles and led the defensive line unit with 35 tackles during the 2020 season to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

Daryl Middleton transferred in from Tennessee this offseason and is expected to be a major contributor in the upcoming season. Last year, he finished with 15 tackles as well as a sack and 1.5 TFL.

