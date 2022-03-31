BREAKING: Akheem Mesidor Enters Transfer Portal

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced that junior defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor has entered the transfer portal. Brown called the move a "surprise" and is "hurt" to see him leave the program.

In just two years with the Mountaineers, Mesidor quickly established himself as an elite player in the Big 12 Conference. He totaled 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks during his time in the Old Gold and Blue.

