Akheem Mesidor Named to Ted Hendricks Award Watch List
West Virginia freshman defensive end Akheem Mesidor was named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List Wednesday afternoon. Mesidor has a team-leading five sacks on the season, only a half of a sack behind the Big 12 Conference leaders Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma), Wyatt Hubert (Kansas State), and Will McDonald (Iowa State).
Some of the criteria used to determine the award winner is on-field performance, leadership abilities, and contributions to school and community. The candidates may represent any class (freshman through senior) as well as any recognized four-year NCAA member school (Division I through Division III).
Mesidor was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after registering two sacks in the Mountaineers win over Kansas.
He has 23 tackles (14 solo), 6.5 tackles for a loss, and five sacks on the season.
2020 Edition of the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List
Praise Amaewhule - UTEP
JaQuan Bailey - Iowa State
Carlos Basham Jr - Wake Forest
Thomas Booker - Stanford
Micheal Clemons - Texas A&M
Khari Coleman - TCU
Brenton Cox - Florida
Victor Dimukeje - Duke
Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina
Cade Hall - San Jose State
Darius Hodge - Marshall
Wyatt Hubert - Kansas State
Tarron Jackson - Coastal Carolina
Durrell Johnson - Liberty
Patrick Johnson - Tulane
Kwami Jones - Fresno State
Patrick Jones II - Pittsburgh
Jaylen Joyner - Florida Atlantic
DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky
Will McDonald - Iowa State
Akeem Mesidor - West Virginia
Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA
Joseph Ossai - Texas
Scott Patchan - Colorado State
Kwity Paye - Michigan
Jaelan Phillips - Miami
LaBryan Ray - Alabama
Justus Reed - Virginia Tech
Quincy Roche - Miami
Chris Rumph II - Duke
Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
Demetrius Taylor - Appalachian State
Rashad Weaver - Pittsburgh
