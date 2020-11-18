Akheem Mesidor Named to Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

West Virginia freshman defensive end Akheem Mesidor was named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List Wednesday afternoon. Mesidor has a team-leading five sacks on the season, only a half of a sack behind the Big 12 Conference leaders Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma), Wyatt Hubert (Kansas State), and Will McDonald (Iowa State).

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the criteria used to determine the award winner is on-field performance, leadership abilities, and contributions to school and community. The candidates may represent any class (freshman through senior) as well as any recognized four-year NCAA member school (Division I through Division III).

Mesidor was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after registering two sacks in the Mountaineers win over Kansas.

He has 23 tackles (14 solo), 6.5 tackles for a loss, and five sacks on the season.

2020 Edition of the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

Praise Amaewhule - UTEP

JaQuan Bailey - Iowa State

Carlos Basham Jr - Wake Forest

Thomas Booker - Stanford

Micheal Clemons - Texas A & M

Khari Coleman - TCU

Brenton Cox - Florida

Victor Dimukeje - Duke

Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina

Cade Hall - San Jose State

Darius Hodge - Marshall

Wyatt Hubert - Kansas State

Tarron Jackson - Coastal Carolina

Durrell Johnson - Liberty

Patrick Johnson - Tulane

Kwami Jones - Fresno State

Patrick Jones II - Pittsburgh

Jaylen Joyner - Florida Atlantic

DeAngelo Malone - Western Kentucky

Will McDonald - Iowa State

Akeem Mesidor - West Virginia

Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA

Joseph Ossai - Texas

Scott Patchan - Colorado State

Kwity Paye - Michigan

Jaelan Phillips - Miami

LaBryan Ray - Alabama

Justus Reed - Virginia Tech

Quincy Roche - Miami

Chris Rumph II - Duke

Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati

Demetrius Taylor - Appalachian State

Rashad Weaver - Pittsburgh

