Alonzo Addae Receives Rookie Camp Invite

West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae will get his NFL opportunity at rookie minicamp

West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae has been invited to the Arizona Cardinals rookie minicamp for a tryout. 

Addae transferred in from the University of New Hampshire in 2019 and had to sit out the entirety of the season to fulfill the NCAA transfer eligibility requirements. He accumulated 61 tackles in two seasons before coming to Morgantown.

A year on the WVU scout team elevated his game, starting all 10 games in his first season, earning second 10 All-Big 12 in 2020 and was the 13th pick in the Canadian Football League. He returned to West Virginia for his final year of eligibility last year, earning All-Big 12 Honorable mention after tallying 73 tackles on the year.

In two years at West Virginia, the free safety recorded 139 tackles, including a sack, a forced fumble and two interceptions and eight pass deflections.

