AP Top 25 Poll - Week 5

On Sunday, the Associated Press released its top 25 college football rankings following week four of action.
Texas A&M fell from seventh to 15th after losing on the road to No. 16 Arkansas, who moved up to eighth. Clemson dropped to No. 25 following a loss to an unranked N.C. State team that moved into the top 25 to No. 23.
Within the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma State and Baylor move into the top 25. Oklahoma State beat knocked Kansas State out of the top 25 with a 31-20 win, and Baylor upset 14th-ranked Iowa State, knocking them out of the rankings and move in at No. 21.
Oklahoma slid two spots to sixth after beating West Virginia on a walk-off field goal.
1. Alabama 4-0
2. Georgia 4-0
3. Oregon 4-0
4. Penn State 4-0
5. Iowa 4-0
6. Oklahoma 4-0
7. Cincinnati 3-0
8. Arkansas 4-0
9. Notre Dame 4-0
10. Florida 3-1
11. Ohio State 3-1
12. Ole Miss 3-0
13. BYU 4-0
14. Michigan 4-0
15. Texas A&M
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0
17. Michigan State 4-0
18. Fresno State 4-1
19. Oklahoma State 4-0
20. UCLA 3-1
21. Baylor 4-0
22. Auburn 3-1
23. N.C. State 3-1
24. Wake Forest 4-0
25. Clemson 2-2
Others receiving votes:
Texas 131; Maryland 91; San Diego State 57; Boston College 55; SMU 44; Kentucky 26; Iowa State 25; LSU 24; Arizona State 23; Virginia Tech 20; Wisconsin 13; Rutgers 6; Kansas State 5; UTSA 4; Oregon State 4; Louisville 3; North Carolina 1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly