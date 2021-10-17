AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 8

On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll released its top 25 rankings following week seven of college football action.

Georgia retains the top spot after handling a top 15 Kentucky team at home 30-13, and Iowa slides from second to No. 11 following a 27-7 loss to unranked Purdue. Cincinnati takes the two spot in the AP while Oklahoma moves up to two in the Coaches and vice versa at three, followed by Alabama and Ohio State to round out the top five.

Inside the Big 12, previously mentioned Oklahoma Sooners are sitting solidly in the top three. Oklahoma State is eighth in the AP and ninth in the coaches poll, and Baylor moves back into the top 25 at No. 20 in both polls after dismantling BYU.

AP POLL

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Cincinnati 6-0

3. Oklahoma 7-0

4. Alabama 6-1

5. Ohio State 5-1

6. Michigan 6-0

7. Penn State 5-1

8. Oklahoma State 6-0

9. Michigan State 7-0

10. Oregon 5-1

11. Iowa 6-1

12. Ole Miss 5-1

13. Notre Dame 5-1

14. Coastal Carolina 6-0

15. Kentucky 6-1

16. Wake Forest 6-0

17. Texas A&M 5-2

18. North Carolina State 5-1

19. Auburn 5-2

20. Baylor 6-1

21. SMU 6-0

22. San Diego State 6-0

23. Pitt 5-1

24. UTSA 7-0

25. Purdue 4-2

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COACHES POLL

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Oklahoma 7-0

3. Cincinnati 6-0

4. Alabama 6-1

5. Ohio State 5-1

6. Michigan 6-0

7. Michigan State 7-0

8. Penn State 5-1

9. Oklahoma State

10. Oregon 5-1

11. Iowa 6-1

12. Ole Miss 5-1

13. Notre Dame 5-1

14. Kentucky 6-1

15. Wake Forest 6-0

16. Coastal Carolina 6-0

17. Texas A&M 5-2

18. N.C. State 5-1

19. SMU 6-0

20. Baylor 6-1

21. San Diego State 6-0

22. Auburn 5-2

23. Pitt 5-1

24. Clemson 4-2

25. UTSA 7-0

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.