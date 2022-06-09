Skip to main content

Army Veteran, WVU Linebacker Wil Schoonover Signs Deal with The NIL Shop

West Virginia linebacker adds to the long list of WVU athletes with personalized merchandise.

Army veteran and WVU linebacker Wil Schoonover recently agreed to a deal with The NIL Shop. 

Palmer Brown, the owner of the shop, customizes a number of designs for student-athletes who are looking to make some extra money off of their name, image, and likeness. 

To make the deals as fair as possible, all revenue that is generated from the sales is split right down the middle, 50/50. Below is the t-shirt that is available for purchase featuring the Moorefield, WV native.

Other WVU athletes that have merchandise available for purchase on the NIL Shop:

James Gmiter (football), Dante Stills (football), Tony Mathis (football), Marcis Floyd, Charles Woods (football), Zach Frazier (football), Brandon Yates (football), Mike O'Laughlin (football), Lee Kpogba (football), Lanell Carr (football), Justin Johnson (football), Exree Loe (football), Hershey McLaurin (football), Wyatt Milum (football), Abbie Pierson (gymnastics), and Kianna Yancey (gymnastics). 

Click here to glance at the available apparel.

