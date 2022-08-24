Skip to main content

Backyard Brawl Raises Funds for Ronald McDonald House

WVU and Pitt athletes are raising money to support their local charities.

Arguably one of the most incredible ways that NIL rights have infiltrated college athletics is through large-scale philanthropy efforts. Athletes now have the platform to assist their communities, and football players from West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh are doing just that.

Saturday, Aug. 27, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier, and Tony Mathis Jr. will serve lunch to the families of the Morgantown house. 

In Pittsburgh, Deslin Alexandre, Calijah Kancey, and Brandon Hill will be doing the same at UPMC's house.

The outings were coordinated through Country Roads Trust, WVU's NIL affiliate, and Pitt's equivalent, Alliance 412.

The six student-athletes are competing to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the team that raises the highest total wins a trophy.

Read More

Donations will be accepted every day until Sept. 1 online. Mountaineer fans can support at the Primanti's in Morgantown if you mention RMHC of Morgantown or show the below flyer with the order. 

300617016_5737652929600553_1850102214409064193_n

Primanti's in Suncrest Town Centre has agreed to donate 20 percent of each order total to the initiative when fans dine in on Sept. 1.

