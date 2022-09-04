Backyard Brawl Set Records for TV Ratings

Fans all over the country were excited to watch the first Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia since 2011.

According to ESPN PR, the game attracted 3.15 million viewers, making it the most-watched ESPN Thursday game in five years. ESPN's College GameDay was also on-site for the game and saw a jump in viewership of 30% from the last opening Thursday show with 900,000 viewers.

Those numbers shouldn't surprise anyone as it is one of the most fierce rivalries in college football. This is what every conference game should look like with a ton of eyes on the TV and sold-out stadiums. Unfortunately, conference realignment has destroyed rivalries. Now you have instances like West Virginia and Pitt which are just 75 miles apart from one another going a decade plus without playing.

Since I brought up realignment, this would be a good time to remind the ACC why adding West Virginia would make a ton of sense. I don't want to hear any more mumbo jumbo about the market size for WVU and how it wouldn't bring additional revenue to the league. All you have to do is look at the numbers from the Backyard Brawl to realize West Virginia's value. Having the Backyard Brawl and the Battle for the Black Diamond trophy with Virginia Tech every year would be good for college football and the league.

