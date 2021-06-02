Beasley and Carlen remain on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

West Virginia DB Aaron Beasley and HC Jim Carlen are Back on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

On Wednesday, The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Among the finalists is defensive back Aaron Beasly and head coach Jim Carlen. This marks the third year Beasley has remained on the ballot and the fifth for Carlen.

Aaron Beasley, a two-time All-Big East Conference performer, donned the old gold and blue from 1992-1995, accumulating 19 interceptions, and 38 pass breakups, and three touchdowns. As a junior, he led the country with 10 interceptions and, in his senior season, became the seventh Mountaineer to earn Consensus All-American.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Beasley in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He recorded 24 interceptions in seasons in the league.

Jim Carlen was the head coach of the Mountaineers from 1966-1969 and went 25-13-3 in that span, including the 1967 Southern Conference championship, and captured the program's first 10 win season in 1969 with a win over South Carolina in the Peach Bowl.

Carlen spent the next five seasons at Texas Tech (1970-1974) before taking over at South Carolina from 1975-1981. He finished his career 107-69-6 overall record.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly