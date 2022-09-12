Skip to main content

Big 12 Football Week 2 Honors

The Big 12 Conference week two award winners

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the players of the week from week two of the college football season. 

Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Smith threw for a career-high 350 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another in Texas Tech's 33-30 double-overtime thriller over No. 25 Houston, its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019. 

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant garnered Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. He had four tackles, a pass breakup, and a game clinching pick six over West Virginia in the Jayhawks' first win in Morgantown. 

K-State's Phillip Brooks earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Brooks scored on a 76-yard punt return in the 40-12 win over Missouri.

Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel take Newcomer of the Week

Reeder picked off a pass, had a pair of quarterback hurries, and four tackles, including tackle for a loss while 75% of his pass attempts (21-of-28) for 296 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions (199.2 pass efficiency rating) in Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State

