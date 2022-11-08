Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11

Week 10 Results

No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35

Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16

Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14

No. 24 Texas 34, No. 13 Kansas State

Week 11 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

I mean, is there really much to say at this point? The Mountaineers are an absolute mess right now.

9. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State entered the week winless in Big 12 play but were finally able to collect their first league win of the year thanks to a struggling WVU team stumbling in.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (6)

Turnovers killed the Sooners in the 38-35 loss to Baylor. Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions on the day and it put a poor Oklahoma defense back on the field in tough spots. Oklahoma allowed 281 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders

There's no shame in losing to TCU -- the top ranked team in the conference. Tech stays put.

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys (4)

Spencer Sanders hasn't lived up to the hype but without him running the offense, Oklahoma State just can't score. 16 points in the last two weeks combined is a recipe for disaster.

5. Kansas Jayhawks (8)

Alright, I'll finally move Kansas up to the middle tier of the Big 12. I've been down on them since Jaylon Daniels went down but Jason Bean has shown he's capable of leading KU to victory.

4. Baylor Bears (5)

Surprisingly, the defense, at times, has been problematic for Baylor but they just find ways to win games. Since losing to WVU a month ago, the Bears have won three straight and have re-entered the conversation to make it to Dallas.

3. Kansas State Wildcats (2)

I believe K-State is still worthy of the number two spot because they're really talented and well-coached. But losing to Texas, who was the number three team in last week's ranking, causes them to drop a spot.

2. Texas Longhorns (3)

The Longhorns have managed to sit in the top half of the Big 12 rankings longer than I ever imagined. I expected this team to collapse once Quinn Ewers went down in the Alabama game. Hudson Card kept the boat afloat until Ewers returned and all of a sudden, UT controls its own destiny in the conference standings.

1. TCU Horned Frogs

Finally, the Horned Frogs are getting some nationwide recognition. They moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 after defeating Texas Tech this past week. Will they move into the top four of the CFP rankings? If not, the committee should be ashamed of itself.

Week 11 Matchups (all times Eastern)

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 12 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Kansas State at Baylor, 7 p.m. on FS1

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

