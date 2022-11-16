Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

Week 11 Results

West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

Oklahoma State 20, Iowa State 14

No. 19 Kansas State 31, Baylor 3

Texas Tech 43, Kansas 28

No. 4 TCU 17, No. 18 Texas 10

Week 12 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. Oklahoma Sooners (8)

How bad are the Sooners in the first year under Brent Venables? My goodness. Losing to a West Virginia team that has struggled to play complimentary football for nearly a month? It doesn't get any worse than that. Or does it?

9. West Virginia Mountaineers (10)

The Mountaineers keep their bowl hopes alive thanks to a big day in relief from Garrett Greene at QB. Neal Brown hasn't named a starter for this week's game vs K-State and if it's not Greene, he'll almost certainly be out of a job by season's end.

8. Iowa State Cyclones (9)

I know, I know. Iowa State above West Virginia AND Oklahoma? Yes. Why, you may ask? Well, to be honest, you could put these bottom three in any order and I would be fine with it. I just can't have West Virginia any higher than ninth, so yes, Iowa State at 8.

7. Kansas Jayhawks (5)

KU moved the ball with ease on Texas Tech, but couldn't find a way to put the ball in the end zone as often as the Red Raiders. How a team averages 8.1 yards per play and loses a game is beyond me.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7)

With one more win, the Red Raiders can become bowl eligible in the first year under Joey McGuire. They've got Iowa State and Oklahoma on deck, so they should be able to reach that six win mark.

5. Baylor Bears (4)

Similar to Oklahoma State, Baylor, at times, looks like a Big 12 contender. Then, they have days like this past Saturday where they look like a bottom three team in the conference. They'll slide down a spot this week.

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6)

This is a weird Oklahoma State team. The talent is there but the results have been a bit whacky. Some of that can be attributed to the revolving door at QB, but it's still a team that should be better than 7-3.

3. Kansas State Wildcats

No Martinez, no problem? It's starting to look like it. Will Howard is doing an excellent job filling in as the starting quarterback. K-State pounded Baylor, proving they are one of the best teams in the league.

2. Texas Longhorns

There's no shame in losing to TCU, but man, Texas' offense looked putrid. Nearly bumped Kansas State back up to No. 2 but the head-to-head matchup is what keeps them in this spot...for now.

1. TCU Horned Frogs

It wasn't pretty, but the Frogs found a way to win and remain unbeaten.

Week 12 Matchups (all times Eastern)

No. 4 TCU at Baylor, 12 p.m. on FOX

No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 7 p.m. on FS1

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

