Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 5

Week 4 Results

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

Baylor 31, Iowa State 24

TCU 42, SMU 34

Kansas 35, Duke 27

Texas Tech 37, Texas 34 (OT)

Kansas State 41, Oklahoma 34

Week 5 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

Beating Virginia Tech convincingly was good for the morale of the team and it's what they should have done. The Big 12 doesn't have a single bad team in it this year, but someone has to take the 10th spot and from what we've seen so far, WVU makes the most sense.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

The Battle for the Iron Skillet is always a fun game to watch. High-flying offenses putting up points in bunches is what I expected and it did not disappoint. TCU edged out the win but because of KU winning, they'll stay put.

8. Kansas Jayhawks

I can't believe I'm saying this but yes, the Kansas Jayhawks are 4-0. Are they legit? We'll find out soon but I think they just might be.

7. Texas Longhorns (3)

Texas is in a tough spot now. If they fall to West Virginia this weekend, Steve Sarkisian could be on the hot seat already. There is pressure for this team to win and after losing to Texas Tech, that pressure intensified.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7)

I'm still not a big believer in Texas Tech this season. Joey McGuire is the right coach for the job, but it's going to take a couple of years before the Red Raiders really take off. Big win over Texas in overtime, so have to give them credit.

5. Iowa State Cyclones

I'll be honest, I was a little shocked to see Iowa State hang in against Baylor. Since they played one of the top teams in the league tough, they'll sit tight at No. 5 for another week.

4. Oklahoma Sooners (2)

Losing to K-State isn't a bad loss, but I think what we saw Saturday is that Oklahoma is vulnerable. They're not going to run through the league as they have in years past.

3. Kansas State Wildcats (6)

The more I think about it, the loss to Tulane was just a fluke. It was a clear look ahead game with Oklahoma on deck and they just simply didn't come to play. Adrian Martinez put on a show against OU's defense.

2. Baylor Bears (4)

Right where I thought Baylor would be through the first month of the season. They're only going to get better as the year moves along and that defense gets more experience playing together.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bye last week.

Week 5 Matchups (all times Eastern)

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU, 12 p.m. on ABC

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State, 12 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Iowa State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

