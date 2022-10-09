Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 7

Week 6 Results

No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

No. 7 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31

No. 20 Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9

Week 7 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

BYE WEEK

9. Oklahoma Sooners (7)

Man, what a rough couple of weeks it's been for the Sooners. I hate to penalize them this much considering they didn't have starting QB Dillon Gabriel available but man, they look really bad in all phases.

8. Iowa State Cyclones (9)

It's rare that I move a team up in a loss, but I'm doing it twice this week starting with Iowa State. They competed hard against K-State and had an opportunity to win the game but a late field goal from the Wildcats put an end to those thoughts.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8)

Once again, a team moving up after a loss. Texas Tech gave Oklahoma State all it could handle and at times, it felt like the Red Raiders would just find a way to come out on top. Pretty impressive performance for a team down to its third quarterback.

6. Kansas Jayhawks (5)

The magical run has come to an end but I still believe in this Jayhawk team. They get a struggling Oklahoma team next week which should allow them to get back on track. Wait, what? Did I really just say that?

5. Texas Longhorns (6)

Texas took it to Oklahoma and it's not all that surprising given the circumstances. The Longhorns are on the rise and could crack the top two by the end of the month. I'm just not there with them just yet.

4. TCU Horned Frogs

Max Duggan had a big day once again tossing for over 300 yards and three scores to lead the Frogs past KU, handing them their first loss of the season. You could argue they are the best team in the league right now and I wouldn't completely disagree. To me, right now, the top four are interchangeable.

3. Kansas State Wildcats

Good teams find ways to win games and that's what K-State did on Saturday. It wasn't pretty by any means, but they escaped Ames with a win and that in and of itself is a tough feat.

2. Baylor Bears

BYE WEEK

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Much like Kansas State, Oklahoma State didn't play its best on Saturday but it was good enough to get the win and more importantly, stay atop the Big 12.

Week 6 Matchups (all times Eastern)

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m. on FS1 (Thu)

Kansas at Oklahoma, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Iowa State at Texas, 12 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma State at TCU, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

