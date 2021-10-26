    • October 26, 2021
    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

    Taking a look at where each team sits in the Big 12 Conference.
    Week 8 Results:

    No. 3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23

    Kansas State 25, Texas Tech 24

    Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21

    West Virginia 29, TCU 17

    Week 9 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

    1. Oklahoma

    For the majority of the game, it truly felt like Kansas was going to pull off the unthinkable. The Jayhawks led 10-0 at the half but couldn't stop Oklahoma in the 2nd half, allowing 35 points. Once again, OU finds a way to remain unbeaten. 

    2. Iowa State (3)

    It's Brocktober. Brock Purdy improved to 19-2 in the month of October as the starting QB for Iowa State on Saturday after knocking off No. 8 Oklahoma State. In typical Iowa State fashion, they are starting to come around again and have re-entered the Big 12 picture.

    3. Oklahoma State (2)

    Tough loss for Oklahoma State but Iowa State just made a few more plays. Despite the loss, the Pokes are still very much in the Big 12 race. This team is playing extremely well on the defensive side of the ball. If the offense ever comes around, they'll be even tougher to beat. 

    4. Texas

    Bye week, no move. 

    5. Baylor

    Bye week, no move. 

    6. West Virginia (9)

    The Mountaineers snapped their three-game skid with an impressive road win at TCU. West Virginia's defense finally forced some turnovers while the offense protected the ball and did a much better job materializing drives in the 2nd half - something they've struggled doing all season. 

    7. Kansas State (8)

    K-State earned a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech thanks to the play of QB Skylar Thompson. He was extremely efficient on the day completing 24 of his 30 passing attempts for 296 yards and a score. 

    8. TCU (6)

    TCU, to me, has been the most disappointing team in the Big 12 this season. I truly felt they would be a top three or four team in the league but it just hasn't happened. Losing to a reeling West Virginia team is a hard one to swallow for Gary Patterson's bunch. Now, they're just hoping to become bowl eligible. 

    9. Texas Tech (8)

    The Red Raiders blew a 24-10 lead against Kansas State on Saturday but the biggest surprise of the weekend was Texas Tech firing head coach Matt Wells. Tech was 13-17 under Wells but appeared to be making some strides, albeit small ones, under his direction.

    10. Kansas

    The Jayhawks had a legitimate chance to upset Oklahoma but just couldn't keep it together for a full four quarters. Maybe next week. Sorry KU. 

    Week 9 Matchups (all times eastern)

    Texas at No. 16 Baylor, 12 p.m. on ABC

    No. 22 Iowa State at West Virginia, 2 p.m. on ESPN+/Big 12 NOW

    Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

    TCU at Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

    Kansas at No. 15 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. on FS1

