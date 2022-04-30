Skip to main content

Biletnikoff Winner and Pitt Receiver Jordan Addison Enters the Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal delivers a major blow to the Pitt football program

On Saturday, Pitt receiver and 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, which is given to the best receiver in college football, Jordan Addison officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after multiple reports out of Pittsburgh Friday night indicated he intended to leave Pitt for a lucrative NIL deal at USC worth upwards of $2 million.

It's a brutal loss for the Pitt football program as Addison was a key piece returning to the Panther offense following quarterback Kenny Pickett graduating out of the program and becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler Thursday night as the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Addison takes with him 160 catches for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns, with the bulk of the production coming from his award-winning season, going for 1,593 receiving yards on 100 catches for 17 touchdowns, earning consensus All-American. 

West Virginia and Pitt rekindle the Backyard Brawl after an 11-year hiatus Thursday, September 1 at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Pitt leads the all-time series 60-41-3. However, West Virginia won 14 out of the last 20 meetings.

