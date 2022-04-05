Bob Bowlsby Stepping Away

The Conference is interviewing and engaging an executive search consulting firm to assist it in an extensive national search process for the new Commissioner, which will begin in the next few weeks.

As one of the first achievements during his tenure with the Conference, Bowlsby finalized a 12- year comprehensive media rights agreement with ESPN and FOX Sports, one of the most lucrative television deals in college athletics. Subsequently, he oversaw the expansion of the ESPN relationship with the 2019 debut of the Big 12 Now digital distribution platform on ESPN+, on which hundreds of additional Big 12 sporting events and original programming are distributed annually on a worldwide basis. Bowlsby played a key role in the formation of the College Football Playoff that began in 2014-15, the first postseason playoff in the history of Collegiate Football. Additionally, under his leadership, the Big 12 Football Championship Game was reinstated beginning in 2017.

In 2014-15, the Big 12 introduced “State of Collegiate Athletics” forums to examine some of the pressing issues that college athletics is facing. Seven events were conducted in cities across the nation, with panelists of respected experts addressing topics such as “Race and College Athletics,” “ESports on Campus,” and “Where Do We Go From Here: The Future of College Sports.” The award-winning Big 12 Champions for Life program, another initiative of the Conference that is now in its seventh year, has featured more than 400 students and alumni from its members’ sports programs in a series of public service announcements highlighting the positive impact of athletics scholarship on their stories of personal growth and success.