Bowl Projections Heading into Week 2
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-1 after the first week of college football, and after losing to a Maryland program that has not had a winning since 2014, there's some skepticism around the country on whether or not the Mountaineers will get bowl eligible.
Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.
USA Today
No bowl game
Week 1: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Nebraska
ESPN
Mark Schlabach: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Michigan State
Week 1: Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas
Kyle Bonagura: No Bowl
Week 1: First Responder Bowl vs. Tulane
CBSSports
No bowl game
Week 1: Cheez-It Bowl vs. North Carolina
Action Network
No bowl game
Week 1: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Northwestern
Big 12 Bowl Partners
Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.
Allstate Sugar
Valero Alamo
Cheez-It
Texas
AutoZone Liberty
Guaranteed Rate
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*/SERVPRO First Responders Bowl*
West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.
