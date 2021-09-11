Bowl Projections Heading into Week 2

West Virginia is on the fringe of making a bowl game according to the national media

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-1 after the first week of college football, and after losing to a Maryland program that has not had a winning since 2014, there's some skepticism around the country on whether or not the Mountaineers will get bowl eligible.

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

USA Today

No bowl game

Week 1: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Nebraska

ESPN

Mark Schlabach: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Michigan State

Week 1: Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas

Kyle Bonagura: No Bowl

Week 1: First Responder Bowl vs. Tulane

CBSSports

No bowl game

Week 1: Cheez-It Bowl vs. North Carolina

Action Network

No bowl game

Week 1: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Northwestern

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*/SERVPRO First Responders Bowl*

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly