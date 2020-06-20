BREAKING: A Second WVU Football Player has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Athletic Communications Department announced Saturday afternoon that a second West Virginia Mountaineer football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and well go into a 14-day quarantine.

The Mountaineer football program started voluntary workouts on Monday, June 15, and was the same day the first positive test result came in. However, players are tested 72 hours in advance and must test negative upon returning to the football facilities buildings as part of their two-week phase-in period.

Due to HIPPA, player's names will not be released.

Official Announcement from the West Virginia Athletic Communications Department.

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today that a second Mountaineer football student-athlete has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed to the virus by this player. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.

Voluntary workouts for Mountaineer football players who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began last Monday, June 15. The department’s safety protocols include the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

