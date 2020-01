According to a report from Doug Samuels of FootballScoop.com, West Virginia inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler has accepted a job at Old Dominion as the defensive coordinator.

Seiler spent one year in Morgantown and was a big key in landing some of the top signees in the Mountaineers 2020 signing class. He becomes the 2nd coach to leave the staff joining former wide receivers coach Xavier Dye who departed for South Florida.