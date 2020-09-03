BREAKING: Neal Brown Names Starting QB

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown named redshirt junior Jarret Doege the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers on his first radio show of the season as redshirt senior Austin Kendall will be the backup.

"We had a long quarterback battle, and we really feel like we have two quarterbacks on our roster that can win Big 12 games right now, which I think is a huge positive," said Brown. "We hoped the competition was going to go through the spring, and we would be able to name a starter as little earlier, but it didn't work out that way.



"We went three weeks into camp, had two true scrimmages and one kind of partial scrimmage, and after that, Jarett Doege will be our starter heading into the Eastern Kentucky game," Brown said. "He won the job."

Brown also added that Doege did a better job of taking care of the ball during fall camp.

Kendall and Doege went into spring practice competing for the starting role despite Doege finishing he 2019 season starting the final three games of the season.

Doege appeared in four games last year, going 79-120 (65.8) for 818 yards, and seven touchdowns.

In his first start as a Mountaineer, Doege led WVU to a 24-20 upset win on the road over No. 24 Kansas State. West Virginia went 2-1 in the final three games of the season with Doege under center, and both wins coming on the road.

