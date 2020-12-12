BREAKING: Stills Makes Decision on 2021 NFL Draft

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills took to social media Saturday afternoon and announced that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft but will play in the bowl game if the Mountaineers were to receive an invitation.

"Thank you, Almost Heaven. Over the last 4 years wearing the Old Gold and Blue has been a dream come true for me, and everyone in Mountaineer Nation has made my experience as a Mountaineer unforgettable. Even though the NCAA has granted everyone in college football a free year of eligibility, I would like to announce that I will not be taking that extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. I will be finishing my career here at West Virginia with a bowl game. Thank you, West Virginia & once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer."

Darius currently has 22 tackles on the year, including 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception.

