BREAKING: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl

The Tennessee Volunteers are opting out of the Liberty Bowl
Author:
Publish date:

Less than 24 hours after officially accepting the AutoZone Liberty Bowl invitation, Tennessee is out of the bowl game. 

According to Chris Low of ESPN, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and several members of the Tennessee football team have tested positive for COVID-19. They will be unable to participate in the Liberty Bowl. 

In compliance with SEC protocol, Tennessee tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and then again on Monday to confirm the results. 

No official announcement has been made at this time. 

