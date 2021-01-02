BREAKING: Tom Herman Fired as Texas Head Coach

The Longhorns will be searching for a new head coach this offseason.

Saturday morning, the University of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced in a press release that head football coach Tom Herman had been fired.

Herman was named the head coach at Texas in 2017 and continued to fall short of expectations going 32-18 during his four seasons in Austin. The Longhorns made the Big 12 championship game in 2018 but fell to Oklahoma. Aside from that one appearance, the Tom Herman experiment was quite underwhelming.

Herman was successful against West Virginia during his time as Texas head coach going 3-1. The only loss was the miraculous last-second comeback on a deep throw from Will Grier to Gary Jennings, then Grier trotting in a two-point conversion to take the lead.

Several reports are stating that Texas is expecting to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to replace Herman.

