BREAKING: West Virginia Finds New WR Coach

On Thursday night, sources close to Mountaineer Maven confirm Pete Thamel's report that Coastal Carolina receivers coach Tony Washington will take the same position at West Virginia. WVU head coach Neal Brown fills the void left behind by Gerad Parker, who took over tight end coaching duties at Notre Dame.

Washington began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2019 at Louisville after spending a year at East Carolina as the offensive quality control coordinator in 2018. He has spent the last two seasons at Coastal Carolina.

