BREAKING: WVU DL Announces Decision to Return

West Virginia defensive lineman opts to return for one more season
West Virginia defensive lineman and redshirt senior Jeffery Pooler Jr. announced via social media that he will be taking advantage of the free year of eligibility and returning for another season. 

"2020 has been a crazy year, to say the least, starting out with COVID and other adversity that my team and I have faced this season. I feel there is still some unfinished business, and that's not how I want to close out my collegiate career. 

"With that being said, I have decided to take advantage of my extra year of eligibility and return for the 2021 season. "

In seven appearances, the Dayton, OH native finished the 2020 season with 14 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss and a sack along with a forced fumble. 

West Virginia opens its season on the road as the Mountaineers head to familiar territory to face the Maryland Terrapins on September 4. 

