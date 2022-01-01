BREAKING: WVU LB Josh Chandler-Semedo Makes Decision on Future

Saturday afternoon, West Virginia received some good news with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo announcing on Twitter that he will be returning for the 2022 season.

Throughout the last four seasons, Chandler-Semedo has tallied 257 tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

