BREAKING: WVU LB Josh Chandler-Semedo Makes Decision on Future
The Mountaineers receive some good news on Saturday.
Saturday afternoon, West Virginia received some good news with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo announcing on Twitter that he will be returning for the 2022 season.
Throughout the last four seasons, Chandler-Semedo has tallied 257 tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.
