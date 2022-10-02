Skip to main content

Brown Provides a CJ Donaldson Update

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an injury update on running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson remained on the ground after a two-yard carry midway through the third quarter. WVU medical staff quickly motioned toward the sideline toward the Texas sideline for assistance for an apparent neck injury. 

Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end CJ Donaldson (12) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Lane Stadium.

A backboard and cart were needed to assist Donaldson off the field, but the freshman gave a thumbs up as he headed towards the tunnel. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the seriousness of his injury following the Mountaineers 38-20 loss to the University of Texas Saturday night. 

"CJ Donaldson is at the hospital. A member of our medical team is there with him. He's alert, he's stable, has movement in his extremities and he's awaiting further testing," said Brown. "Obviously, our thoughts and prayers since that happened have been with him."

"That was scary. First time I've ever had something like that as a coach on the field. Credit to our medical team and appreciate the UT medical team for being of assistance as well, continued Brown."

Brown later reflected on the moment. 

"I don't know if there's a good way to handle that," he said. "It's scary. I'm sitting there as a father of three and I knew his mom wasn't there, and that's really kind of all I could think about."

Brown reiterated the staff is encouraged with Donaldson's early test results. 

