Brown Updates the Injury List

On Tuesday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown gave some insight on some of the Mountaineers availability after sustaining injuries in the 48-10 loss at Texas Tech.

Running backs Tony Mathis Jr. and Justin Johnson Jr. left the game early on Saturday and never returned. Brown indicated Mathis will miss the action this Saturday versus the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs while Jonhson will be evaluated throughout the week before a decision is made.

Left tackle Wyatt Milum walked off the field under his own power after what appeared to be a lower leg injury last week. Brown said the staff "will see how he goes, but they "feel pretty good about him playing" this week.

Left guard James Gmiter was out of the lineup against Texas Tech with an injury he sustained at the end of the Baylor game and will be out this week as well.

On the defense, defensive back Charles Woods returned to the field after suffering an injury in the first quarter of the season opener. He was limited in his return, but the staff is hopeful he'll be able to play a few more snaps this week.

"I think he's going to practice today, and he'll be available, and we're hoping he can play a few more plays," said Brown. "As long as he does ok today and Thursday and Friday then he'll play."

Defensive lineman Sean Martin came back from injury in the Baylor win and played a limited roll against Tech but according to Brown, "He should be closer to full speed this week."

Defensive back Rashad Ajayi is out while DB Wesley McCormick returns.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly