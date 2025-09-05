Cam Vaughn Already Lit Up Ohio Once and He Might Be Even Better This Time
When West Virginia made it known that Rich Rodriguez was coming back to Morgantown to coach the Mountaineers, his superstar wide receiver also came with him. Cam Vaughn found himself on the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Watch List ahead of the season after a stellar redshirt freshman campaign with the Gamecocks.
On Saturday against Robert Morris, Vaughn had an unfortunate fumble early in the game after hurdling a defender along the sideline. He bounced back nicely, catching seven footballs for 127 receiving yards and a score. If WVU wants to walk away from the game against Ohio 2-0, Vaughn will need to have another big game.
The good news for Mountaineers fans is that Vaughn tore up this Bobcats’ secondary in December of 2024 in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl. Vaughn lit up the box score with nine catches for 183 receiving yards and one touchdown, marking his best performance on the season. The bad news was that Vaughn’s team did lose this game 30-27, but as it relates to WVU, that is neither here nor there.
In that same game, Ohio’s current quarterback, Parker Navarro, dominated on the ground. He carried the football 15 times for 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Another key to the Mountaineers walking away with a win will be to keep Navarro contained.
WVU fans should be in for another Vaughn masterclass, especially after seeing Ohio's secondary struggle in Week 1. He’s likely got a lot of confidence coming off a big game in the opener, but also playing this secondary several months ago. Sure, the Bobcats had some turnover on defense, but the schemes, concepts, and several of the defensive backs are still in place.
If Vaughn can replicate his performance he had in the StaffDNC Cure Bowl on Saturday in Ohio, his stock to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award would surely soar.
“I’m glad we took a deep shot,” Rodriguez said following the win over Robert Morris. “We didn’t throw deep balls today much. He (Vaughn) ran a great route, and Nicco made a great throw. Cam’s one of the most explosive guys, I think, in the country.”
