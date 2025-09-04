Parker Navarro Ripped Up Rutgers in Week 1 — Here's What Makes Him So Dangerous vs. WVU
West Virginia's defense played about as well as any Mountaineer fan could have hoped for in the season-opener. Zac Alley's unit allowed a total of 123 yards of offense to Robert Morris, holding QB Zach Tanner to a horrific 7-for-21 day with 70 yards through the air and -4 yards on the ground.
This week's test will not be anything remotely close to last week's, with all due respect to Tanner and the Colonials. Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro is one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the country and will burn you if you don't keep contain.
A year ago, he threw for over 2,400 yards while rushing for over 1,000. In their opener at Rutgers, he completed 21-of-31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns while tacking on 93 yards and a score with his legs. He may have only had nine carries, but his ability to move and extend plays is what kills defenses.
Earlier this week, Alley admitted that on the move, Navarro is one of the top quarterbacks in the entire country and discussed what his plan could be without divulging the details.
“It’s probably a blend of all those things (man and zone defense), both making sure we keep him in the pocket as far as the rush, trying to keep him from scrambling out and around. I think we looked at he’s a top-five quarterback in the country when he gets outside the pocket. He’s unbelievable once he’s on the move. So, we’ll do everything we can to keep him in there, and that will involve the d-line, it will involve some spy players, it will be man, zone. Anything I feel like we can do to corral him.”
Some of the notes I jotted down after re-watching their game against Rutgers...
He's a scrapper/junkyard dog
Just when you think you have him dead to rights, he finds a way out of it and makes something happen. There were a couple of plays where Rutgers had multiple defenders surrounding him, and he shook them out of their boots and either took off or scrambled to complete a pass. Some things he'll do will remind you of a game of backyard two-hand touch football. He won't let you get a hand on him.
Insane burst
Once he floods the pocket to the outside, if you allow him, you're asking for trouble. As Alley mentioned, he's one of the better throwers on the move and almost seems more comfortable doing so as opposed to standing upright in the pocket. If he keeps it, however, now you're asking your corners and safeties to make a play in the open field. The best chance to eliminate explosive plays is to funnel everything inside, and if he's going to run, make him do it between the tackles.
Blitzing doesn't guarantee success
There's a big difference between throwing the ball under pressure versus throwing against a blitz. Blitzes can get picked up, and sometimes, the ball gets out before the pressure gets home. Against Rutgers, Navarro was 2/8 for 24 yards when pressured. I know, shocking, right? A quarterback struggled under pressure. But how about this...when blitzed, Navarro completed 9-of-12 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Getting home with fewer numbers will be key, but it's going to be even more pivotal that the secondary holds up their end of the bargain when Alley does bring pressure. Navarro wasted very little time getting the ball out on many of those passes versus the blitz.
Hammers the slot, loves the middle of the field
The slot is heavily featured in this offense, and this season, they moved Chase Hendricks there, and all he did in the game was catch nine passes for 115 yards. He was targeted seven times in between the numbers, hauling in six of those passes, three of which went 10+ yards. 12 of Navarro's 21 completions went over the middle, six to the right, and just three to the left. Nickel/SAM Fred Perry will need to be extremely active in this one.
